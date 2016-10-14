AAUW’s upcoming Mah jong tournament to raise funds for scholarships

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook branch of the American Association of University Women’s (AAUW’s) annual Mah Jong Tournament will take place on Thursday, Oct. 27. The event will be held at the Fallbrook VFW Post 1924, 1175 Old Stage Rd.

The entrance fee is $20 per person. The doors open at 11 a.m. for lunch, and play begins at noon. Historically, this event is a popular draw and all Mah jong players are welcome. To sign up, contact Robin Kenter at (760) 560-7450.

The tournament fees will increase the scholarships to be awarded to girls and young women in the Fallbrook and Bonsall communities. AAUW is a national organization that promotes equity for all women and girls, lifetime education and positive societal change.