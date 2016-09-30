Ag Dept. holds tri-tip dinner before home football games

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook High School FFA is once again hosting its famous tri-tip barbecue dinners before all Warrior home football games. Dinner will be served from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Ag department, which is located at the east end of the football field.

The next home game and dinner is Friday, Sept. 30, which is also Homecoming. Each meal includes tri-tip, beans, salad, dinner roll and a drink. The price for each dinner is $10. For more information, call the Ag department at (760) 723-6300 ext. 2508.

This is a fundraiser for FFA leadership development activities throughout the school year. All are invited to come and support their hometown football team and their nationally recognized FFA.

The other remaining home football games are on the following Fridays: Oct. 7, and Oct. 14.