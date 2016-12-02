Age Well San Diego asks for input

FALLBROOK – The Foundation for Senior Care and Age Well San Diego invite all to join them on Friday, Dec. 2 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Fallbrook Library to discuss the vision for an age-friendly community and the needs of seniors in this area. Light refreshments will be served.

The County of San Diego is beginning a five year journey to make the San Diego region a friendly, safe place to grow older. Residents are being asked to help decide on priority areas of focus.

For more information, contact Darlene Weber or Susan Baglien at (760) 723-7570. The library is located at 124 S. Mission Rd.