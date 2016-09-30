Alumni and friends invited to Homecoming contest

FALLBROOK – Alumni and friends of Fallbrook High School are encouraged to attend the Homecoming football game Friday, Sept. 30 at the Fallbrook High School football field. The Warriors will host the Hoover High School Cardinals.

Students and staff will be honoring their Grand Marshall, Tom Fogarty, at 6:15 p.m. The JROTC program will present color and the Madrigals will sing the national anthem following the dedication. Varsity kick­off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

At half time, guests will be treated to a performance by the FHS Performance Dance Team, FHS Cheerleaders, FHS Band, and FHS Color Guard. Homecoming floats will also be paraded around the field and the winning float will be announced. The winning King and Queen will also be crowned during halftime.

All community members, alumni, and friends are encouraged to attend to cheer on our Fallbrook Warrior Football team and enjoy an exciting halftime show.