Andrea Aston, attorney at law, to speak at Britannia Connection luncheon

FALLBROOK – Britannia Connection announced their upcoming meeting and luncheon will be Thursday, June 29, for women of British or Commonwealth heritage or those with a strong interest in British culture to gather for fun, fellowship and fundraising.

Fellow member and attorney at law Andrea Aston will speak on wills and trusts. Aston has been a practicing attorney since 1997 and prides herself on being down-to-earth. She is committed to helping people understand all of the legalese that can come into play when trusts, wills and estate planning is discussed.

Meetings for the Britannia Connection are held every last Thursday at The Golf Club of California, 3742 Flowerwood Lane, in Fallbrook. The meet and greet time starts at 11 a.m. with coffee and tea available. The meeting and presentation begin at 11:30 a.m. followed by a hot lunch and dessert. The cost for lunch is $23; reservations required. For more information and reservations, call Rosemary Sterling at (760) 451-9986 by Saturday, June 24.

Britannia Connection is a registered nonprofit organization that holds fundraisers throughout the year with proceeds going to local charities. Past donations have benefited the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary, Fallbrook Food Pantry, Fallbrook Wounded Warriors, Fallbrook Senior Center, Fallbrook Marching Band and Senior Special Needs Animal Assistance Project Endeavor.