Annual fashion show benefits the needy

FALLBROOK – St Vincent De Paul Thrift Store and St. Peter The Apostle Women’s Guild will host their annual fashion show and luncheon on Nov. 1 at St. Peter’s Community Social Hall, located 450 S. Stagecoach Ln.

The pre-sale of unique items begins at 10 a.m. with the fashion show and luncheon following at 11 a.m. Ticket prices are $20 per person and can be purchased at the thrift store, 520 S. Main St.

This event benefits the Fallbrook Food Pantry, Fallbrook Library Children’s Programs and helps St Vincent De Paul assist local residents with personal needs upon request.

This is the time to shop for the holidays and enjoy lunch. All are encouraged to get their tickets early as, this event usually sells out.