ARC to hold a BBQ fundraiser for Vallecitos on Sept. 24

RAINBOW – The Association for Rainbow Community (ARC) will hold a barbecue fundraiser for Vallecitos School on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the school. Besides the Kritter Kookers serving barbecue, the event will include a rummage sale, raffle items, inflatable fun for the kids, face painting, and live entertainment. Performers will include Mr. Jones’s reggae band and Jonnie Fox with her timeless tunes.

The ARC is hoping to raise a lot of money to help with much needed repairs for the safety of the structure and the students. The school is located at 5211 5th St. in Rainbow.