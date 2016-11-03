BHS students offer dinner and a show

BONSALL – On Nov. 18, the Bonsall High School Musical Theater Department will be producing “Dinner and a Show” at 6 p.m., at the BHS/SMS multi-purpose room, 7350 West Lilac Road, Bonsall. Doors open at 6 p.m. for silent auction bidding, followed by dinner catered by Trupianos which is serving a taco bar, and a show called “Blast through the Past.”

Tickets are pre-sale only in front of the school from Nov. 1 through 9, 3:45 to 4 p.m. Cost is $20 each including dinner. For more information, visit www.bonsallhs.com , find Bonsall High School on Facebook or call (760) 305-5700, ext. 1400.