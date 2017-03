VISTA – North County Aviculturists, for pet bird owners and breeders, will learn about exotic doves on Saturday April 1. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at the Vista Masonic Lodge, 761 Eucalyptus, Vista.

The guest speakers will be Elio Noyas and Karl Stute. Refreshments will be provided; admission is free. For more information, visit www.ncabirdclub.com .