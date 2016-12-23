Bird club to learn about canaries

VISTA – North County Aviculturists, pet bird owners and breeders will learn about canaries at their meeting on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at 7 p.m. Guest speaker David Benites’ topic is “All About Canaries”.
The club meets at Vista Masonic Lodge, 761 Eucalyptus, Vista.
Admission is free and refreshments will be served. For more information, see www.ncabirdclub.com/.
Hi I live in Northern Florida and I am looking for a singing Canary. I had them up north (Erie, PA) all the time, my one male was 12 yrs old when he passed. Since I have moved down here, I long for the sound of my Canaries, but I will settle for one. Could someone put me in touch with a breeder close to Gainesville Fl.