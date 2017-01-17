Black & White Ball set for April 29

FALLBROOK – The Boys & Girls Clubs of North County’s dinner and auction continues to grow in popularity every year. Supporters will have a chance to see what all the excitement is about on Saturday, April 29, when they can enjoy an evening of delicious food, live entertainment, wine, dancing and of course, incredible auction items.

This year’s Black & White Ball will start at 6 p.m. and will be held at Pala Casino Resort and Spa, 11154 SR-76, Pala. Everyone can keep an eye on www.bgcnorthcounty.org for ways that they can get involved, including sponsorship options and ticket prices.