Blood bank to hold bloodmobile drive in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK – The San Diego Blood Bank will accept blood donations at Albertsons on Monday, Feb. 27, from 1 to 6 p.m. The drive will be held in the parking lot at 1133 S. Mission Rd.

About one in seven people entering a hospital need blood. One pint of blood, which is the amount volunteers give when they donate blood, can save up to three lives.

Approximately, 38 percent of the U.S. population is eligible to donate blood but less than 10 percent do annually. Since blood is always needed, volunteers are asked to give blood for patients, such as those going through cancer or trauma.

Donors must meet the following eligibility requirements:

17 and older (Age 16 requires a parental consent)

114 pounds and in good health

It is recommended that donors consume an adequate meal and plenty of fluids prior to giving. A photo identification must be presented upon signing up to donate. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment for their convenience but walk-ins are also welcome.