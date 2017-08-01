Blood drive set for Fallbrook Summer Nights/National Night Out event

FALLBROOK – The San Diego Blood Bank (SDBB) will conduct a blood drive before and during the Fallbrook Village Association’s Fallbrook Summer Nights event Friday, Aug. 4, which is also National Night Out.

A SDBB bus will be parked on East Alvarado Street at the corner of North Main Avenue from 3 to 7 p.m. The Fallbrook Summer Nights celebration is held downtown and runs from 5 to 9 p.m. and will feature a community-law enforcement get together as part of Fallbrook’s National Night Out.

SDBB, in tribute to National Night Out, is hosting the blood drive for Oceanside police officer Brad Hunter, a 29-year veteran of the department who was seriously injured when he was intentionally hit by a driver while conducting a traffic stop. Hunter, who underwent extensive reconstructive surgery on a shattered lower leg and was in a medically-induced coma for two days due to a severe head injury, is out of the intensive care unit but faces a long road to recovery.

Donors can schedule an appointment online by visiting www.sandiegobloodbank.org. Click on “Donate Now,” select appointment location and time, and sign up in an available time slot. The sponsor code is: FBVL.

Donors are advised to drink plenty of fluids prior to donation, and to maintain usual eating habits on the day of donation, avoiding fatty foods if possible. All donors must show picture identification.