Bonsall couple organizes assistance for Lilac Fires

BONSALL – Realtor Debbie Sorensen along with her husband, Dale, are organizing assistance for those in need to clear and remove debris from lots that were damaged in last week’s Lilac fire.

Those who lost their homes and are in need of assistance should contact Dale Sorenson, a licensed contractor, at (760) 822-4426.

Volunteers are also needed for the cleanup effort. Currently the couple needs manpower and equipment to help in their efforts.

The couple, who lost their home in Rancho Monserate Country Club due to the fire, plan to start work Saturday, Dec. 16, or as soon as government agencies will allow, and plans to work for the next three Saturdays.

“For anybody that would like to help, we are meeting at the parking lot at Daniel’s Market at 7:30 a.m. and plan to be out working by 8,” Dale said. “We are going to do whatever needs to be done and plan on stopping at about 1 p.m.”

Volunteers should be 16-years of age or older, Dale said.

Daniel’s Market is located in the River Village Plaza at 5256 Mission Road in Bonsall.

For more information, contact Dale Sorenson at (760) 822-4426.