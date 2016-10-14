Bonsall Woman’s Club Christmas luncheon is Dec. 8

BONSALL – The Bonsall Woman’s Club (BWC) upcoming events include a meeting on Thursday, Nov. 3 and its Christmas luncheon on Thursday, Dec. 8.

The meeting will feature a special presentation by Pacific Animal Productions which conserves wildlife and endangered species while educating people about those animals, including a monkey, fox, parrot, hedgehog, and alligator.

A social hour starts at 9 a.m. followed by the business portion of the meeting, program and lunch. The food will be a traditional Thanksgiving meal, carved turkey with all the fixings, and pumpkin pie for dessert. Coffee and tea will be provided.

The cost is $22 which includes tax and tip. Checks, made payable to BWC, should be mailed to Jeannie Allen at 73 Via Largo Vista, Bonsall, CA 92003. The deadline for reservations is Oct. 26, call (760) 295-6618.

The meeting as well as the Christmas Luncheon will be held at the Golf Club of California, at 3742 Flowerwood Ln., Fallbrook. The holiday luncheon on Dec. 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., has the theme of Mistletoe Magic. The entrance will be lined with decorated three-foot high Christmas trees and themed baskets. Raffle tickets will be available to win one of those items. The tables will be decorated by BMC members using their own crystal and china. The entertainment will be the Rhapsody Singers.