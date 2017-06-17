Camera club to view African safari photos

FALLBROOK – Anyone interested in seeing some great photos from an African safari can join the Fallbrook Camera Club for its meeting Monday, June 19, at 7 p.m. at the Silvergate Retirement Residence, 420 Elbrook Dr.

The program will be presented by club member Ed Lusby, an outstanding photographer and storyteller. The photos are from a recent trip Lusby took and he calls the photo program “The Best of Kenya: Samburu, Lake Nakuru and the Masai Mara.” Visitors will see photos of lions interacting, a young leopard, gorgeous birds, and beautiful landscapes. Lusby will also discuss processing tips on how to create something out of nothing.

The Fallbrook Camera Club meets two Mondays each month. Visitors are always welcome. For further information on the club, please contact club president Mike Reardon at (760) 451-6484.