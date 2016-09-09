Chamber’s golf tournament to benefit seniors and athletes

FALLBROOK – Now is the time to register for the Fallbrook Chamber’s Annual Charity Golf Tournament, which will be held Friday, Sept. 23 at Pala Mesa Resort. A portion of the proceeds benefits the Fallbrook Sports Association, which oversees and manages Ingold Sports Park.

A fundraising Putting Contest will be coordinated by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library to benefit the Foundation for Senior Care, which provides numerous support services for seniors in Fallbrook and the surrounding areas.

Several sponsorships are being offered, including the opportunity to sponsor a Wounded Warrior to play. Everyone is welcome to attend the dinner banquet for $40 per person.