CHP kicks off annual ‘CHiPs For Kids’ holiday toy drive

SAN DIEGO – The California Highway Patrol recently launched its 2016 CHiPs for Kids toy drive in San Diego County. In Fallbrook, the CHP is proud to be partnering with Walgreens.

The CHiPs for Kids program provides toys to local groups and organizations that serve those in need, helping bring a brighter holiday season to underprivileged children.

The CHP and its partners are inviting the public to help make a difference during this holiday season. In Fallbrook, those that would like to make a donation can drop off a new unwrapped toy at the Walgreens store located at South Mission Road and Clemmens Way.

There will be several publicized collection and distribution events throughout the county during the toy drive, which runs through Friday, Dec. 23.

Organizations that would like to learn how to receive toys from the CHiPs for Kids toy drive can call (858) 650-3600 and ask for the Public Information Unit.