Community center’s program guide available online

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Community Center’s Fall/Winter 2016 Activity and Program Guide is now available online at www.sdparks.org . Printed copies will be mailed out to homes in the 92028 zip code area.

Classes and programs this season include dog obedience basics, soccer for children of all ages, yoga, Pilates, tennis for adults and children, watercolor, and much more.

Classes start soon and space is limited, so residents are encouraged to sign up today by calling (760) 728-1671, or visiting the center at 341 Heald Lane for more information.