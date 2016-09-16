Computer training, tickets for A Night in Oz available

FALLBROOK – The Foundation for Senior Care will sponsor a series of classes at the Senior Care Computer Learning Center that will be taught by volunteer computer technicians. Registration is Thursday, Oct. 6, from 1 to 3 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 7 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at 135 S. Mission Rd., on the corner of Mission and Fig.
Classes last two hours per week for four weeks and cost $40. Class limit is eight students and they fill up quickly. Classes start Monday, Oct. 10. The classes are: How to Make a Spreadsheet, iPad and iPhone, Genealogy/Family Tree Maker, Your Introduction to Windows 10 and Basic Computer Skills.
For a description of the classes, or more information, call Elise Mack at (760) 728-1720 or Russ Hatfield at (760) 728-0855. Or check out the classes and teachers at www.seniortechs.org.
The foundation’s annual fundraising dinner, with the theme A Night in Oz, will be held Saturday, Oct. 29, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Pala Mesa Resort. Tickets are $95 with proceeds supporting programs for local seniors and disabled adults. Registration is available at www.foundationforseniorcare.org on the special event page and on the foundation’s Facebook page. For more information, call (760)723-7570.