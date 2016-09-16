Computer training, tickets for A Night in Oz available

FALLBROOK – The Foundation for Senior Care will sponsor a series of classes at the Senior Care Computer Learning Center that will be taught by volunteer computer technicians. Registration is Thursday, Oct. 6, from 1 to 3 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 7 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at 135 S. Mission Rd., on the corner of Mission and Fig.

Classes last two hours per week for four weeks and cost $40. Class limit is eight students and they fill up quickly. Classes start Monday, Oct. 10. The classes are: How to Make a Spreadsheet, iPad and iPhone, Genealogy/Family Tree Maker, Your Introduction to Windows 10 and Basic Computer Skills.

For a description of the classes, or more information, call Elise Mack at (760) 728-1720 or Russ Hatfield at (760) 728-0855. Or check out the classes and teachers at www.seniortechs.org .