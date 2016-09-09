Constitution Day activities offered on Sept. 17

FALLBROOK – A Constitution Day display and free constitutions will be available at the Fallbrook Library on Saturday, Sept. 17, which is Constitution Day. There will also be a giant maze game with prizes for the winners.

The event is being put on by local resident Randy Hartman who will be there from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. to answer questions on the supreme law of the land. Other members of the former Constitution Club may also be there to take part in the activities.

All are invited to join them and learn about the Constitution.