County, Marines collecting Toys for Tots

Gig Conaughton

County of San Diego

Communications Office

Putting a smile on a child’s face just feels good – especially during the holiday season.

You can get that good feeling by teaming up with County airports and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves and donating a new, unwrapped toy to their annual Toys for Tots drive.

Collection boxes are out through Dec. 17 at four County airports including the Fallbrook Airpark.

The toys that are donated are distributed each year to less fortunate children in our county communities.

As they have done in previous years, Marines will hold a special collection, in person and in full uniform, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17 at Fallbrook Airpark.

Donations can include new unwrapped toys, bikes, games, dolls, stuffed animals and just about anything that will help brighten up a child’s holidays. Pilots can fly in their donations to the airports.

So, feel good. And put a smile on a child’s face.

For more information, contact the Fallbrook Airpark at (760) 723-8395.