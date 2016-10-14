County to present climate change planning

FALLBROOK – San Diego County Planning and Development Services will present the preparation of the County Climate Action Plan at the Fallbrook Library, 124 S. Mission Rd., on Wednesday Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

The Climate Action Plan for unincorporated San Diego County is intended to enhance the resiliency of communities in the face of changing climate conditions. It will consider the interactions of energy, transportation, land use, water and waste, and agriculture. Community input is being sought in developing the county plan.

The Fallbrook Climate Action Team will host the event. For more information, contact [email protected] .