FALLBROOK – The residents of Crestview Estates are holding a Craft Fair on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. which will include a raffle to benefit the Fallbrook Food Pantry. Crafters will be offering holiday gift items, stained glass, quilts, wreaths, scarves and more. Visitors who bring a canned food will get a free raffle ticket.

Crestview Estates Mobile Home Park is located at 1120 E. Mission Rd., across from Circle K.