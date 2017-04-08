Daughters of Norway to learn about Denmark

FALLBROOK – The Daughters of Norway Hulda Garborg Lodge #49 will be learning about the Kingdom of Denmark at their next meeting on April 8. Although, it’s the smallest of the Scandinavian countries, the people enjoy a high standard of living and it is considered the happiest country in the world. Founding member Julie Watts will present a program on Denmark.

The business meeting starts at 10 a.m. with the cultural program at 11 a.m. All women of Scandinavian heritage are welcome to attend the Daughters of Norway meetings held the second Saturday of each month at the Fallbrook Woman’s Club, 238 W. Mission Rd.

Following the cultural program is lunch at noon. For additional information, email [email protected] .