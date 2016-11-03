Daughters of Norway to view movie on fjord farms

FALLBROOK – On Saturday, Nov. 12, the Daughters of Norway Hulda Garborg Lodge #49 will view a movie called “Where the Home Fires Died.” In the middle ages there were mountain farms on the steep sides or cliffs along the fjords in Norway. Most of them have disappeared. This movie will tell the story of these farms.

The cultural program starts at 11 a.m. All women of Scandinavian heritage are welcome to attend the Daughters of Norway meetings held the second Saturday of each month at the Fallbrook Woman’s Club, 238 W. Mission Road. Following the cultural program is lunch at noon. A business meeting is held at 10 a.m.

For additional information, call (760) 468-7406 or email [email protected] .