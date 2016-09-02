Democratic Club to host congressional candidate

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Democratic Club will hold their next meeting on Thursday, Sept. 1. Meet and greet/ social time begins at 6:30 p.m.; meeting begins at 7 p.m. It will be held at the Hilltop Center, 331 E. Elder; admission is free and all are welcome to attend.

They are very excited to have Patrick Malloy as their featured speaker, Democratic candidate for Congress. Malloy is running for office in the 50th Congressional district, East San Diego County, which includes Fallbrook, Escondido and parts of Temecula.

Malloy is an established business owner and realtor in Escondido. He defeated three other candidates in the June primary and earned his spot on the November ballot to face long-time incumbent Duncan Hunter (R). Malloy will speak on the pertinent issues in the news today.