Democrats to hold meet and greet Oct. 18

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Democratic Club presents a Fall Meet and Greet from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Rosa’s Mexican Food Restaurant, 1075 S. Mission Road. Appetizers will be served.
Respective candidates are Patrick Malloy, Congressional District 50; Andrew Masiel, State Assembly District 75; and Anthony Robles, FUHSD School Board.
Then, on Thursday, Nov. 3, the club will hold its monthly meeting with a mixer at 6:30 p.m. before the meeting at 7:00. All are welcome to attend or visit http://fallbrookdemocrats.org for more information.