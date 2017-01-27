Divine Mercy Conference set for Feb. 17 and 18

PALA – The 19th annual Divine Mercy Conference will be held Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17 and 18 at the San Juan Diego Center, Mission San Antonio De Pala, 3015 Mission Rd, Pala.

The opening Mass will be celebrated by Father Dave Leon on Friday at 7 p.m. Registration is not required for the Mass which will be followed by a special concert by Father Bill Quinlivan.

Speakers include Cardinal Mafi of Tonga, and Father Chris M. Alar, MIC. The music ministry team will be led by Donna Lee with special musical guests Gretchen Harris, Bryan Guardado and Justyna Ponulak, a violinist.