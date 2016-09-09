Dog obedience class is open

FALLBROOK – Rick Williams, an AKC certified instructor, is teaching “Dog Obedience Basics” at the Fallbrook Community Center. The first class was on Sept. 6 but enrollment will remain open through Sept. 14.

The class is held on Wednesdays from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. on the basketball court behind the community center. The classes will run all of the Wednesdays in September and the first Wednesday in October.