Dog obedience class is open

By on No Comment

Rick Williams, left, leads a class of dogs and their owners through an exercise at the community center. Courtesy photo
Rick Williams, left, leads a class of dogs and their owners through an exercise at the community center. Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Rick Williams, an AKC certified instructor, is teaching “Dog Obedience Basics” at the Fallbrook Community Center. The first class was on Sept. 6 but enrollment will remain open through Sept. 14.

The class is held on Wednesdays from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. on the basketball court behind the community center. The classes will run all of the Wednesdays in September and the first Wednesday in  October.

Contact the community center to enroll or for more information, at (760) 728-1671 or visit www.FallbrookCommunityCenterFriends.org.

 

 

Dog obedience class is open added by on
View all posts by Newsroom →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.