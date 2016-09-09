Dog obedience class is open

FALLBROOK – Rick Williams, an AKC certified instructor, is teaching “Dog Obedience Basics” at the Fallbrook Community Center. The first class was on Sept. 6 but enrollment will remain open through Sept. 14.
The class is held on Wednesdays from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. on the basketball court behind the community center. The classes will run all of the Wednesdays in September and the first Wednesday in October.
Contact the community center to enroll or for more information, at (760) 728-1671 or visit www.FallbrookCommunityCenterFriends.org.