Dragon Tales has arrived at the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary

FALLBROOK – Ron Rodecker, the creator of the Public Broadcasting Service children’s television series Dragon Tales, has generously donated 24 limited-edition prints to the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary.

The whimsical Dragon Tales images are signed and numbered. The prints are available in two sizes; some are matted, and all are in sleeves with a certificate of authenticity. The prints are available for purchase and can be viewed at the sanctuary during business hours and on the website.

The Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary has many adoptable animals. Visitors can sign up to take a tour with a volunteer adoption coordinator. All proceeds from this art donation will benefit the animals in the shelter.

Fallbrook Animal Shelter is located at 232 West Aviation Road in Fallbrook. The hours of operation are 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.