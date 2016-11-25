Fallbrook Art Association holiday party set for Dec. 6

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Art Association (FAA) will hold its holiday party Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fallbrook Woman’s Club, 238 W. Mission Rd. The handicapped entry is off Mission on the west side of the building, with the regular parking lot on the east side of the building.

The festive gathering will be a time to visit with friends, enjoy the musical renditions of the “Skylarks”, and talk about plans for next year. Please bring your favorite holiday nibble or cookie to share.

Beginning in January, the Fallbrook Woman’s Club will be the FAA’s new meeting place. Meetings are held the third Saturday of the month and the format next year will be as follows: 9 a.m. start, 9:30 a.m. critique session by guest artist (one piece per member), 10:15 a.m. business meeting, 10:30 a.m. guest artist demonstration, noon lunch, and 1 to 4 p.m. workshop ($35 for members, $45 for non-members).

Those interested in participating in the January workshop with noted pastel artist Mike Ishikawa should contact Carol Readon at (760) 731-6677.