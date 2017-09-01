Fallbrook Chorale is preparing for Christmas season

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chorale is calling all community singers to join in rehearsals for the 2017-2018 season, starting Tuesday, Sept. 5, for the Christmas program.

The Fallbrook Chorale has a more than 30-year history of bringing together people from Fallbrook and surrounding communities into a dynamic group of people who love to sing and to give back to the community through musical events throughout the year.

This years’ Christmas program, scheduled for Dec. 9, is entitled “Christmas Ornaments” and will feature a mixture of old and new chorale music with support from the Chamber Orchestra as well as organ virtuoso John Redford.

The first rehearsal is 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, at Fallbrook Community Baptist Church, 731 S. Stage Coach Lane, in Fallbrook. Come early to register and pick up music

Anyone interested in joining the chorale is invited to call or email for further information, (760) 390-9726 or [email protected].