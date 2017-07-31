Fallbrook Democratic Club to hear assembly candidate

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Democratic Club will have its Aug. 3 meeting at the Hilltop Center. The speaker will be Alan Geraci, candidate for the California State Assembly, 75th District, which includes Fallbrook.

Refreshments will be served at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m. The Hilltop Center is located at 331 East Elder Street. All are invited to attend the club’s meetings, which are held the first Thursday of each month. The meetings feature interesting, informative speakers and social time.