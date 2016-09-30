Fallbrook Democratic Club to hold Fall Fiesta

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Democratic Club will celebrate its annual fall gathering with this year’s theme: Fall Fiesta, on Oct. 1 from 4 to 8 p.m. All are invited to join local Democrats in welcoming their candidates in this November’s race while enjoying musical entertainment by talented jazz duo Robin Adler and Dave Blackburn.

Dinner will be catered by Rosa’s Mexican Restaurant at Hilltop Center, 331 E. Elder St. The cost is $35 for members, $40 for non-members. An auction will be held to benefit the annual Roland Kallous Scholarship Fund, sponsored by Fallbrook Democratic Club and benefiting one outstanding senior at Fallbrook High School.

Everyone is welcome but asked to RSVP to the Fallbrook Democratic Club at (760) 895-1778.