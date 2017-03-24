Fallbrook Democratic Club meeting set for April 6

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Democratic Club’s monthly meeting will be held Thursday, April 6 at Hilltop Center, 331 E. Elder St. Social time is 6:30 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. The meeting includes a food drive for the Fallbrook Food Pantry.

The guest speaker will be David Trujillo, advocacy director of the ACLU, San Diego. Trujillo will talk about what the ACLU does to protect civil rights.

Trujillo grew up San Diego and has a political science degree from UC San Diego. He will discuss how the ACLU is fighting for free speech, right to protest, defending the poor who are not able to pay court fines, and defending people being discriminated against under the banner of religion.

Everyone attending the meeting is asked to please bring an item of dried food or canned fruits, vegetables, or tomato products to donate to the Fallbrook Food Pantry, a very important local charity. A full list of needed items can be found at www.fallbrookfoodpantry.org .