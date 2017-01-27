Fallbrook Democratic Club meets Feb. 2

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Democratic Club will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, Feb. 2 at the Hilltop Center, 331 E. Elder St.

The event begins with social time at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting follows at 7 p.m. The speaker will be Alexandra “Alex” Gallardo-Rooker, vice chair of the California Democratic Party.

Gallardo-Rooker’s insight into California’s legislative and political process has been valuable to the Democratic Party and those she represents as the legislative advocate in California for the Communication Workers of America (CWA).