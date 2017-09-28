Fallbrook Democratic Club to meet Oct. 5

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Democratic Club will meet Thursday, Oct. 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the Hilltop Center, 331 E. Elder Street.

Dave Meyers, a candidate for San Diego County sheriff, and Genevieve Jones-Wright, a candidate for San Diego County district attorney, will both speak.

Meyers is a 32-year veteran of the sheriff’s department and currently serves as a commander. Jones-Wright is an 11-year veteran deputy public defender in the San Diego County Public Defender’s Office and is a graduate of the University of San Francisco and the Howard University School of Law.

For more info, visit www.FallbrookDemocraticClub.org.