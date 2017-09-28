Fallbrook Democratic Club to meet Oct. 5

Genevieve Jones-Wright, a candidate for San Diego County district attorney, will speak at the Fallbrook Democratic Club.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Democratic Club will meet Thursday, Oct. 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the Hilltop Center, 331 E. Elder Street.

Meyers is a 32-year veteran of the sheriff’s department and currently serves as a commander. Jones-Wright is an 11-year veteran deputy public defender in the San Diego County Public Defender’s Office and is a graduate of the University of San Francisco and the Howard University School of Law.

For more info, visit www.FallbrookDemocraticClub.org.

One Response to "Fallbrook Democratic Club to meet Oct. 5"

  1. Vince   September 28, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    The URL listed at the end of the article is incorrect. The correct URL is: http://fallbrookdemocrats.org/

    Reply

