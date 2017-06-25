Fallbrook Garden Club to install new officers

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Garden Club will conclude its 2016-2017 year with a meeting Tuesday, June 27. The meeting will be held at the Fallbrook Community Center, 342 Heald Lane. A potluck lunch, provided by the members to celebrate the event, which will commence at 12:30 p.m.

The business meeting to follow will begin with the installation of the new officers for the 2017-2018 year. The installation will be presided over by Ellie Knight and Shannon Jager, both former presidents of the club.

Members will also hear about any awards and honors the club may have received from the California Garden Club. These awards were presented at the annual convention of the California Garden Club, held in San Luis Obispo and attended by Jane McKee, parliamentarian of the Fallbrook Garden Club and communications director of the California Garden Club. In previous years, the Fallbrook Club has received numerous awards for various activities and publications. The Fallbrook Garden Club Member of the Year will also be announced.