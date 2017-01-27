Fallbrook Garden Club needs more gardens for tour

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Garden Club is preparing for its biennial Garden Tour, which will feature private gardens in the Fallbrook/Bonsall area. The tour is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 29. Organizers have most of the gardens set but are still looking for one to two additional gardens to be included in this year’s tour.

Anyone who has a garden that they’ve recently renovated, turned water wise, or just think is beautiful, is asked to reach out if they would like to be considered as one of the exclusive gardens on this year’s tour.

The tour is the club’s biennial fundraiser, and proceeds benefit many community projects including the club’s scholarship fund. Founded in 1931, Fallbrook Garden Club is one of the oldest clubs in the state. The club is a member of National Garden Clubs, Inc., Pacific Region and a charter member of California Garden Clubs, Inc., Palomar District.