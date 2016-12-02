Fallbrook Garden Club’s holiday meeting set for Dec. 13

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Garden Club will have its holiday meeting Tuesday, Dec. 13 at the Community Center, 341 Heald Lane in Fallbrook.

This special meeting will include a pot luck luncheon starting at 12:30 p.m., and all members are requested to bring an item that will serve 12 people. The business meeting will commence at 1 p.m. and be followed by the program “From Tinsel to Tulips” by David Root at 2 p.m.

Root has been a speaker for the club at previous holiday meetings. He has created wonderful holiday centerpieces and encouraged members to do their own with his simple instructions. Root’s dynamic stage presence, combined with his intensive studies in the art of floristry, have made him a very popular lecturer.

Root is also the founder and organizer of Petals for Patriots, a project to deliver flowers to the Wounded Warrior centers in San Diego County. Six garden clubs, including the Fallbrook Garden Club, now participate in this program.

For more information relating to this meeting as well as other Fallbrook Garden Club activities, please visit fallbrookgardenclub.org.