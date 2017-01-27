Fallbrook Healthcare District celebrates new name, sponsors first Wellness Walk

FALLBROOK – On Wednesday, Feb. 1, Fallbrook Healthcare District is celebrating its new name. Effective on that day, the new name for the District will be Fallbrook Regional Health District. In December of 2016, the Board of Directors voted to change the name to better reflect that the communities of Bonsall, De Luz, Fallbrook and Rainbow are served by the district, and to better recognize the focus on health and wellness activities and services.

As well as the name change on Feb. 1, the district, in conjunction with the Fallbrook Community Center, is sponsoring its First Wellness Walk, starting at the Fallbrook Community Center at 10 a.m. that day. Free pedometers will be given to the first 100 walkers. They should be sure to wear comfortable clothing and shoes.

Each month the district will plan and/or help to sponsor walking and other activities in an effort to meet its mission of promoting health for the people of the district.