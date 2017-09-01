Fallbrook High FFA set to serve up tri-tip dinners at home football games

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook High School Future Farmers of America will once again offer its famous tri-tip barbecue dinners before all home football games. This is Fallbrook FFA’s 19th year of presenting the pre-game meal.

Dinner will be served from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the agriculture department, which is located at the east end of the football field. The first home game and dinner is Friday, Sept. 8.

Each meal includes tri-tip, beans, salad, dinner roll and a drink for $10. Call the agriculture department at (760) 723-6300 ext. 2508 for more information or just show up hungry.

The fundraiser for FFA funds leadership development activities throughout the school year. The community is invited to support the nationally recognized FFA and cheer the local football team on to a winning season.

In addition to Sept. 8, the Warriors have home games Sept. 15, Sept. 22,

Oct. 20 (Homecoming) and Nov. 3.