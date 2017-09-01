Fallbrook Quilt Guild presents Verroca at Sept. 7 meeting

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Quilt Guild will present internationally-known quilter and historian Rita Verroca at its meeting Thursday, Sept. 7, at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.

Verroca will take her audience through time, discussing American quilt history’s different periods, from humble utilitarian beginnings to the glorious creations such as the Baltimore Quilt Album. Various aspects of the art of American quilt making will be covered, including the versatility of patterns, the development and use of color in fabrics, and the meaning in artistic expression of quilters that characterized the lives the quilters lived.