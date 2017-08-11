Fallbrook residents can learn about clean energy

FALLBROOK – Local residents are invited to learn about energy independence at the Fallbrook Solar Experience on Aug. 12 at Fallbrook Library.

At the Fallbrook Solar Experience, participants will learn directly from Center for Sustainable Energy representatives and certified energy practitioners about how solar works, battery integration with solar, financing options and what incentives are available now.

“It’s more important than ever to empower families with the freedom of clean energy and clean air. That’s why Climate Action Campaign has been inspiring, engaging and educating communities across San Diego with the tools to realize a 100 percent clean energy future,” said Nicole Capretz, executive director of the Climate Action Campaign.

The San Diego Solar Experience was launched in February of this year to give San Diegans the honesty and transparency needed to gain energy independence. Educational seminars are a component of the Solar Experience, which include presentations from local non-profits Climate Action Campaign, Center for Sustainable Energy as well as a sponsor, San Diego-headquartered, Sullivan Solar Power.

“What I learned today is that the time to install solar is really good now,” said Solar Experience attendee Gary Lynn, “There was no pressure to sign a contract or no effort to sell today.”