Fallbrook Women’s Club to host ‘Get Acquainted Luncheon’

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Woman’s Club will host a “Get Acquainted Luncheon” Aug. 22 at 11:30 a.m. at their historic clubhouse located at 238 W. Mission Road.

The luncheon is being held to invite women in the Fallbrook area to learn more about the local Fallbrook chapter and how they provide service to the community. The Fallbrook Woman’s Club provides the opportunity for women to exchange ideas and to form friendships while addressing the needs of the community.

The club meets the second Tuesday of each month, September through June. Following each meeting, the membership is invited to enjoy a luncheon prepared and served by its members. Fundraising events are held throughout the year, and all funds raised are donated to local community organizations and school scholarships.