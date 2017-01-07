Fallbrook Women’s Connection brunch set for Jan. 20

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Women’s Connection brunch will be held Friday, Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Grand Tradition Estate & Gardens in the beautifully remodeled Beverly Mansion.

Luz Ayala, owner of Mikes Flowers for more than 20 years, will demonstrate floral arranging, and guest speaker Debbie Siciliani, radio host and mother of four, will describe how to live life “full throttle.”

Award-winning singer/songwriter Cindy James will provide the music along with pianist Jean Dixon, who will provide background music.

The cost per ticket is $22 and includes brunch prepared by The Grand Tradition, which is located at 220 Grand Tradition Way. Free childcare will be provided for younger children with a reservation.

To make a reservation, call Ginny at (760) 723-3633 or Sheila at (760) 731-7025 or email [email protected]. Sponsored by Stonecroft.