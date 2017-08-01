Fallbrook Women’s Connection to connect with Temecula history

FALLBROOK – On Friday, Aug. 18, the Fallbrook Women’s Connection will host a historic program that will include a delicious brunch at the Grand Tradition Estate & Gardens, from 10 a.m. until noon.

Presenters Darell and Rebecca Farnbach are some of the go-to people for the history of the Temecula Valley. They played a role in preserving the Vail Headquarters heritage site which is now a thriving park-like setting where people step away from the hustle and bustle of the present and into a serene village of yesteryears. Rebecca writes about historic people and places. Darell is on the Riverside County Historic Commission board.

Guest speaker June Wade, a professional country and inspirational singer, has sang before many, including President Ronald Reagan. She has hosted a local TV program and is a three-time cancer survivor. Wade invites listeners to hop on her traveling bus to experience “The Most Fantastic Trip of a Lifetime”.

Pianist Jean Dixon will provide the background music.

The cost per ticket is $22 for adults and includes brunch. The Grand Tradition is located at 220 Grand Tradition Way, at the corner of Mission and Grand Tradition Way near the Econo Lodge. Free childcare will be provided for younger children with reservations.

To make a reservation, call Ginny at (760) 723-3633 or Sheila at (760) 731-