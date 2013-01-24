Free income tax prep with AARP

FALLBROOK – AARP’s tax-aide program will provide IRS-certified volunteer preparers for the 18th year in Fallbrook. Beginning Jan. 28, appointments can be made by calling the Fallbrook Senior Center at (760) 728-4498, 399 Heald Lane.

Volunteers are not trained to prepare tax forms that include rental or farm income, complex business or partnership income, frequent securities trading, home office deduction, cancellation of debt, uninsured casualty losses, health savings accounts, or alternative minimum tax. Other restrictions apply.