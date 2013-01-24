Free income tax prep with AARP

FALLBROOK – AARP’s tax-aide program will provide IRS-certified volunteer preparers for the 18th year in Fallbrook. Beginning Jan. 28, appointments can be made by calling the Fallbrook Senior Center at (760) 728-4498, 399 Heald Lane.
Volunteers are not trained to prepare tax forms that include rental or farm income, complex business or partnership income, frequent securities trading, home office deduction, cancellation of debt, uninsured casualty losses, health savings accounts, or alternative minimum tax. Other restrictions apply.
Is AARP income tax-aide only for seniors? My daughter lives in Fallbrook. She is 48.
VN – The press release for this year says: All low-to-middle income taxpayers are welcome, with special emphasis on taxpayers age 60 and older.
Volunteer AARP/IRS trained tax preparers will be available on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday(s) by appointment only. Call (760) 728-4498 on or after Jan. 23 to schedule an appointment. Participants should plan to bring a photo ID, last year’s tax return, all W2’s and 1099’s, and social security cards for all household members. If filing jointly, both taxpayers must appear and show photo IDs.