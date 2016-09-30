FWC seeks organizations in need of monetary contributions

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Woman’s Club (FWC) continues its 109 years of community service with volunteer work and fundraising. Each year FWC awards funds that have been raised by the club to better the community. At this time they are seeking charitable organizations in need of monetary contributions.

Any 501c3 organization in the greater Fallbrook area is eligible for consideration. Any organization that would like to receive a contribution from FWC can contact Roxann Clouse at P.O. Box 208, Fallbrook CA, 92088. Organizations will then receive a “contribution request” form to complete with information about who the organization serves as well as contact information.

The “contribution request” must be received by FWC by Dec. 31. Funds will be awarded at the club’s philanthropic meeting in April 2017.